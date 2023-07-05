ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 556 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

