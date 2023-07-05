Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 917,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Euronav Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Euronav has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets increased their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

