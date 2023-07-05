Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

