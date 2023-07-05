Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.
Exelon Company Profile
