Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

