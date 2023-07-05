Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

