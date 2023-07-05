FCF Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

