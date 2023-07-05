Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Up 2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRVFree Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.56. 11,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

