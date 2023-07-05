Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNF opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

