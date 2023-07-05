Financial Analysis: NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Harbour Energy has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,882.46%. Given Harbour Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbour Energy is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -55.93% -44.59% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 4.72 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -2.67 Harbour Energy $3.48 billion 0.64 $101.10 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

