First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 0.9 %

BUSE opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Busey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Busey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.