First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $809,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

