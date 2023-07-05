First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.88

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 152,035 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

