Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Five Below by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.47 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.45.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,896.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,100 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

