FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.96

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as low as $16.93. FONAR shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 2,961 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FONR. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

