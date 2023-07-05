Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.65). Approximately 62,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 123,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,316.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.63.

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

