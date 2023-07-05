Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.65). Approximately 62,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 123,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.70).
Fonix Mobile Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,316.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.63.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fonix Mobile
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.