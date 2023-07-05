ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

