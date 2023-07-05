Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.76

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.76 and traded as high as C$57.12. Fortis shares last traded at C$56.90, with a volume of 251,277 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.0021356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

