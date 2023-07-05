Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

