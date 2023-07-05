Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 156.6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) shares shot up 156.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.58. 120,622,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41,463% from the average session volume of 290,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Up 156.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 552.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.68%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

