Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,152.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

