FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 144.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

