FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Stock Price Down 3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 8,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

