FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Issued By Zacks Research

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRS. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

