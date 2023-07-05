FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

