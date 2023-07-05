FY2023 Earnings Forecast for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issued By Zacks Research

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.24. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.72 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $223.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total transaction of $1,832,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total value of $1,832,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,374 shares of company stock worth $26,313,799. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.