FY2023 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of OI opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

