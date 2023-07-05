FY2023 EPS Estimates for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Reduced by Analyst

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.