FY2023 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Decreased by Analyst

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.2 %

RJF opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

