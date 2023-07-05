FY2025 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. V.F. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

