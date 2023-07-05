Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.26. Geron shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 1,944,400 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Geron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.