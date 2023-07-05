Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

