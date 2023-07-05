Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

