Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,324,300,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

