GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GMS Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in GMS by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. GMS has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

