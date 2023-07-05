Godsey & Gibb Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 818,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

