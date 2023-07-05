Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.04

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $28.66. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 20,405 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 491,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 115,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

