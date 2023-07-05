Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $13.39. Graham shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 12,646 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Graham Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

