Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Trading Up 4.6%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 759,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,581% from the average daily volume of 13,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $6,014,000.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

