Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 60,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 381,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.