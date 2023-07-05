Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

