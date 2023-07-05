Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Trading 2% Higher

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.79. 7,749 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Greif Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

