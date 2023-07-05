Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Down 1.2%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 585,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 981,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

