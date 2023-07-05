Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

