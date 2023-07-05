Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 167,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

