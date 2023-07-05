Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 805.80 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 831.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,492.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

