HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $297.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.56. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,699 shares of company stock worth $2,714,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CX Institutional bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

