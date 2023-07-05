H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 58,825.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

