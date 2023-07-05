Head to Head Comparison: WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) versus HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP)

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Free Report) and HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of WithSecure Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WithSecure Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. WithSecure Oyj pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HashiCorp pays out -112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HashiCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WithSecure Oyj and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WithSecure Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00 HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and HashiCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.10 15.50 HashiCorp $512.98 million 9.79 -$253.29 million ($1.32) -19.82

WithSecure Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WithSecure Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HashiCorp beats WithSecure Oyj on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce. The company also provides consulting services, including security strategy and risk management, resilience development, and security assurance services; support services; security training services; and managed services, such as countercept managed detection and response, attack surface management, and cloud security posture management services; USB armory, a smallest secure computer; and Armory Drive, an encrypted storage solution. WithSecure Oyj was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

