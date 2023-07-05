Head to Head Contrast: American International (AMIH) and The Competition

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 948 1630 67 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings for American International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.47%. Given American International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $580.45 million $14.98 million 320.77

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

